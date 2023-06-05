Riverton businesses painting windows to celebrate Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo

The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo will take place this weekend, June 9-11, at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

The Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifying event has grown to become the second-largest rodeo in Wyoming based on the number of contestants who participate and the fourth-largest based on payout.

The Riverton Chamber & Visitors Center in partnership with Wind River Hotel & Casino are facilitating a Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Window Contest, inviting Riverton businesses to celebrate this weekend’s events by painting their storefront windows.

Check back to County 10.com beginning Wednesday to cast a vote for your favorite window art. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win two tickets to this weekend’s rodeo.

Participating businesses that would like their window art considered for voting should email photos to: [email protected]

h/t Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo

