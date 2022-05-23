Riverton budget work session Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes one main item: the fiscal year 2023 budget presentation and discussion.

The fiscal year begins July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023.

The work session is open to the public for in-person attendance, and it will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call 856-2227 or visit the city’s website.