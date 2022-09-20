Riverton Boys golf repeats as state champs; Paxton three-peats as individual champion

(Buffalo, WY) – The final golf tournament of the season took place last week in Buffalo and saw Riverton looking for back-to-back state championships, while the Lady Wolverines and Lander teams were looking to make noise at state.
The girls side would only have one golfer who finished in the top ten, Tylynn McDonald, from Riverton who finished seventh. That helped Riverton have a fifth-place finish as a team while Lander Valley finished eighth as a team.
The boys side would have four athletes from Fremont County finish in the top ten. Parker Paxton won his third individual championship, winning by 15 strokes and helping the Wolverines win the team title. Riley Stoudt would be the lone Lander Valley golfer in the top ten taking fourth. The Tigers would place fifth in the team standings. To round out the top ten two Riverton golfers in Brodie Dale who finished tied for fifth, and Kyler Graham who tied for seventh.
Here is a look on how Fremont County did at state.
Girls
Team Standings
- Wheatland 552
- Evanston 577
- ovell 615
- Cody 622
- Riverton 629
- Douglas 642
- Green River 649
- Lander Valley 658
- Torrington 728
Individual Results fro Fremont County
- 7 – Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 197
- 14 – Keigann Watson – LVHS – 207
- 15 – Aspen Ablard – RHS – 208
- 22 – Abbi Dixon – LVHS 221
- 25 – Anika Stanley – LVHS – 224
- 30 – Morgan Hill – LVHS – 230
- 36 – Taelyn Leseberg – RHS. – 240
- 41 – Jamison Thatch – LVHS – 253
Boys
- 1. Riverton 638
- 2. Evanston 661
- T3. Worland 690
- T3. Lovell 690
- 5. Lander Valley 691
- 6. Powell 720
- 7. Cody 713
- 8. Buffalo 722
- 9. Douglas 727
- 10. Torrington 736
- 11. Wheatland 753
- 12. Pinedale 765
- 13. Green River 772
- 14. Lyman 812
Individual Results For Fremont County
- 1 – Parker Paxton – RHS – 137
- 4 – Riley Stroudt – LVHS 158
- T5 – Brodie Dale – RHS 159
- T7 Kyler Graham – RHS 160
- T20 – Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 176
- T25 – Sequeil Lozier – RHS – 179
- 29 – Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 181
- 30 – Craig Hensen – LVHS – 182
- 34 – Hunter Walker – LVHS – 185
- T40 – Gabe Clark – RHS – 189