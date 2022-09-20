Riverton Boys golf repeats as state champs; Paxton three-peats as individual champion

(Buffalo, WY) – The final golf tournament of the season took place last week in Buffalo and saw Riverton looking for back-to-back state championships, while the Lady Wolverines and Lander teams were looking to make noise at state.

The girls side would only have one golfer who finished in the top ten, Tylynn McDonald, from Riverton who finished seventh. That helped Riverton have a fifth-place finish as a team while Lander Valley finished eighth as a team.

The boys side would have four athletes from Fremont County finish in the top ten. Parker Paxton won his third individual championship, winning by 15 strokes and helping the Wolverines win the team title. Riley Stoudt would be the lone Lander Valley golfer in the top ten taking fourth. The Tigers would place fifth in the team standings. To round out the top ten two Riverton golfers in Brodie Dale who finished tied for fifth, and Kyler Graham who tied for seventh.

Here is a look on how Fremont County did at state.

Girls

Team Standings

Wheatland 552 Evanston 577 ovell 615 Cody 622 Riverton 629 Douglas 642 Green River 649 Lander Valley 658 Torrington 728

Individual Results fro Fremont County

7 – Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 197

14 – Keigann Watson – LVHS – 207

15 – Aspen Ablard – RHS – 208

22 – Abbi Dixon – LVHS 221

25 – Anika Stanley – LVHS – 224

30 – Morgan Hill – LVHS – 230

36 – Taelyn Leseberg – RHS. – 240

41 – Jamison Thatch – LVHS – 253

Boys

1. Riverton 638

2. Evanston 661

T3. Worland 690

T3. Lovell 690

5. Lander Valley 691

6. Powell 720

7. Cody 713

8. Buffalo 722

9. Douglas 727

10. Torrington 736

11. Wheatland 753

12. Pinedale 765

13. Green River 772

14. Lyman 812

Individual Results For Fremont County

1 – Parker Paxton – RHS – 137

4 – Riley Stroudt – LVHS 158

T5 – Brodie Dale – RHS 159

T7 Kyler Graham – RHS 160

T20 – Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 176

T25 – Sequeil Lozier – RHS – 179

29 – Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 181

30 – Craig Hensen – LVHS – 182

34 – Hunter Walker – LVHS – 185

T40 – Gabe Clark – RHS – 189