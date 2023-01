(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines basketball teams will not play against Cheyenne East Thursday night. The boys and girls double-header was scrapped due to winter weather and poor travel conditions. RHS Activities Director Reggie Miller said at this time, there has not been a make-up date set.

Riverton will be back in action on Saturday against Cody.

You can catch the game live on 105.1 Jack FM or watch it on County 10’s YouTube or Facebook.

