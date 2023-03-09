Riverton Babe Ruth is Back

Riverton Babe Ruth Baseball is back after a four-year hiatus.

A Facebook post from January 18, 2019, said it all, “It is with great sadness that we announce there will be no Babe Ruth this year.”

Since 2019 the fields at the intersection of West Sunset and Major Avenue have been largely unused aside from an occasional home game by the Trash Pandas and tournament games with Senior Little League.

Advertisement

This year the league is back and open for all players who are between 13 and 15 on May 1.

The cost is $200 per player, and registration ends on March 15, 2023, with the first practices beginning on April 3. Babe Ruth registration is open until March 15, 2023 – {h/t Riverton Babe Ruth}

There may be some traveling involved, the Riverton Babe Ruth Board addressed that issue with this statement, “We are in communication with other teams around the state and are working on a schedule. The result depends on several factors, but we understand that the cost and time commitment of a lengthy travel schedule is a significant factor for both players and parents. We will plan accordingly to make this season both fun and accessible. That will include several home games against both local and teams from further away.”

The Trash Pandas will continue to be a travel team but will play Babe Ruth as well.

Advertisement

“The Trash Pandas are an existing travel team that will play Babe Ruth as well as continue to travel as they have since 2020. We believe Babe Ruth can help the Trash Pandas develop and they can help grow Babe Ruth,” a Riverton Babe Ruth memo stated. Babe Ruth is open for all players age 13 to 15 as of May 1, 2023 – {h/t Riverton Babe Ruth}

A tentative tournament is scheduled to coincide with the Lander Senior Babe Ruth Mother’s Day Tournament, with Lander hosting the older 16-18 age division and Riverton the 13-15.

Parents and fans are encouraged to volunteer and help with the league, it takes a lot of people donating their time and talents to get the league going again.

Advertisement

The season ends in late June.

Registration is ongoing and ends March 15th.

You can access the form here: https://docs.google.com/…/1MKps…/edit…

Advertisement

You can also email [email protected] for a copy of the form.

Physical copies are available for pickup or drop-off from Brown Co. in Riverton.

Other questions can be answered by calling player agent, Lindsey, at 307-349-5882