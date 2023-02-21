Riverton Babe Ruth is back and registration is now open

Riverton Babe Ruth is set to return to the ballfields this spring. Their charter has been approved and registration is now open. Babe Ruth baseball is for youth ages 13 to 15. Your age on May 1 is your league age.

Registration is ongoing through Mar 15, 2023. You can access the form here or you can email [email protected] . Physical copies are available for pick-up or drop off at Brown Company and Fremont Chevy in Riverton. Cost for the season is $200.

Practice starts April 3, 2023. Questions, contact player agent Lindsey Mowrey at 307-349-5882 or check out their facebook page here.

