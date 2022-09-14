Riverton and Lander Volleyball recap

(Fremont County, WY) – As Riverton played only one game this week, Lander continued tournament play when they traveled to Rawlins this past Friday and Saturday. While the season continues to progress. Teams will get going on conference play starting this week.

Here is a look at what both teams did this weekend. (Record on how they did last week first, followed by the overall record)

Riverton (1-0, 5-5)

Defeated Lander Valley 3-1; 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18

Lander Valley (1-4-1, 4-11-1)

Fell to Riverton 3-1; 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18

Tied Worland 1-1; 11-21, 21-16

Defeated Rawlins 2-0; 21-15, 21-16

Fell to Moorcroft 2-0; 21-9, 21-16

Fell to Mountain View 2-0; 21-5, 21-13

Fell To Lyman 2-0; 21-11, 21-15

Lander will travel to Lyman and Mountain View this week while Riverton takes on Jackson and Star Valley.