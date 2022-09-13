Riverton and Lander boys win team title in Conference tournaments

(Fremont County, WY) – The golf season is on hole 18 of their season after Riverton and Lander golf competed in the 3A qualifier tournaments last week.

Mother nature wanted to give the golfers a challenge for the 3A East. With wind knocking over a tree. However, Riverton would make a trip to Worland which saw the Riverton boys win the team title. The Lady Wolverines would take second in the team standings. Parker Paxton would secure another individual title for Riverton as he has won every event he has competed in.

Lander would host the 3A West Qualifiers which saw better weather for their two days of tournament play. The Lander boys would edge Evanston by 11 strokes to win in the team standings. The Lady Tigers would take third. Owen Sweeney would win the individual standings for Lander winning by four strokes.

A tree lays on the course at the 3A East Conference Qualifier. (h/t Lars Flanagan)

(h/t Lars Flanagan) (h/t Lars Flanagan)

3A East Qualifier Results:

Girls

Team Standings (More teams participated but did not score)

Wheatland Douglas Riverton Torrington

Individual results for Riverton High School

5 – Tylynn McDonald – 199

9 – Anika Stanley – 214

10 – Aspen Ablard – 220

21 – Taelyn Lesberg – 262

Boys

Team Standings

Riverton Worland Buffalo Whealtand Torrington Douglas Rawlins

Individual Results for Riverton High School

1 – Parker Paxton – 136

T2 – Kyler Graham – 160

T4 – Brodie Dale – 166

7 – Hunter Walker – 172

19 – Gabe Clark – 190

T29 – Garrick McDonald – 204

31 – Patrick Dornblaser – 205

(h/t Lars Flanagan) (h/t Lars Flanagan) (h/t Lars Flanagan) (H/t Lars Flanagan) (h/t Lars Flanagan)

3A West Conference Qualifier

Girls

Team Standings (More teams participated but did not score)

Evanston Lovell Lander Valley Cody Green River

Individual Results for Lander

6 – Keigann Watson – 191

11 – Morgan Hill – 221

17 – Abbi Dixon – 237

18 – Jamison Thatch – 242

Boys

Team Standings

Lander Valley Evanston Cody Lovell Green River Powell Lyman Pinedale

Individual Results for Lander

1 – Owen Sweeney – 156

T5 – Sequeil Lozier – 165

T14 – Riley Stroudt – 173

T16 – Craig Hansen – 174

19 – Hunter Kihn – 178

T36 – Tim Shell – 193

43 – Michael Lev – 205

T45 – Landon Jones – 209

(h/t Mike Watson) (h/t Mike Watson) (h/t Mike Watson) (h/t Mike Watson) (h/t Mike Watson) (h/t Mike Watson)

It’s off to state next week for Lander and Riverton as they will go to Buffalo to compete for the 3A golf titles. County 10 will report results as they come in.