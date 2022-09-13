Riverton and Lander boys win team title in Conference tournaments

(Fremont County, WY) – The golf season is on hole 18 of their season after Riverton and Lander golf competed in the 3A qualifier tournaments last week.
Mother nature wanted to give the golfers a challenge for the 3A East. With wind knocking over a tree. However, Riverton would make a trip to Worland which saw the Riverton boys win the team title. The Lady Wolverines would take second in the team standings. Parker Paxton would secure another individual title for Riverton as he has won every event he has competed in.
Lander would host the 3A West Qualifiers which saw better weather for their two days of tournament play. The Lander boys would edge Evanston by 11 strokes to win in the team standings. The Lady Tigers would take third. Owen Sweeney would win the individual standings for Lander winning by four strokes.
3A East Qualifier Results:
Girls
Team Standings (More teams participated but did not score)
- Wheatland
- Douglas
- Riverton
- Torrington
Individual results for Riverton High School
- 5 – Tylynn McDonald – 199
- 9 – Anika Stanley – 214
- 10 – Aspen Ablard – 220
- 21 – Taelyn Lesberg – 262
Boys
Team Standings
- Riverton
- Worland
- Buffalo
- Whealtand
- Torrington
- Douglas
- Rawlins
Individual Results for Riverton High School
- 1 – Parker Paxton – 136
- T2 – Kyler Graham – 160
- T4 – Brodie Dale – 166
- 7 – Hunter Walker – 172
- 19 – Gabe Clark – 190
- T29 – Garrick McDonald – 204
- 31 – Patrick Dornblaser – 205
3A West Conference Qualifier
Girls
Team Standings (More teams participated but did not score)
- Evanston
- Lovell
- Lander Valley
- Cody
- Green River
Individual Results for Lander
- 6 – Keigann Watson – 191
- 11 – Morgan Hill – 221
- 17 – Abbi Dixon – 237
- 18 – Jamison Thatch – 242
Boys
Team Standings
- Lander Valley
- Evanston
- Cody
- Lovell
- Green River
- Powell
- Lyman
- Pinedale
Individual Results for Lander
- 1 – Owen Sweeney – 156
- T5 – Sequeil Lozier – 165
- T14 – Riley Stroudt – 173
- T16 – Craig Hansen – 174
- 19 – Hunter Kihn – 178
- T36 – Tim Shell – 193
- 43 – Michael Lev – 205
- T45 – Landon Jones – 209
It’s off to state next week for Lander and Riverton as they will go to Buffalo to compete for the 3A golf titles. County 10 will report results as they come in.