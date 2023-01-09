Riverton 8-2 on the year after 3-0 weekend in Cheyenne

The courts of the capital city were kind to the Wolverines last weekend with Riverton rolling to 3-0 finish at the James Johnson Winter Classic.

Riverton opened the weekend knocking off second ranked Cheyenne Central 63-58. Friday they handled a scrappy Class 3-A Wheatland team 50-34, then finished with a solid 57-50 win over Natrona County.

Wheatland had a game plan that worked well for the opening half with deliberate play and tenacious half court defense. Riverton didn’t shoot well, but part of that can be attributed to good Bulldog half-court pressure.

The upset was on for Wheatland in the third period, with the Bulldogs rolling on a 6-0 run to briefly lead 24-18.

Riverton is a team that can score quickly, especially from the perimeter and they came back quickly on a 5-0 run of their own before finally taking the lead for good 25-24 on a Dre’Vin Monroe inbound play with 2:41 remaining in the third period. Dre’Vin Monroe scored on an inbound play to give Riverton the final lead over Wheatland {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Wolverines continued to roll, on a Jason Vincent steal, and a double-clutch layup by Parker Paxton, followed by a trey by Paxton for a 30-24 Wolverine lead with 13 seconds remaining in the third period.

Paxton led the Riverton effort with 20 points, including a trio of 3-point shots, and Vincent tallied three shots from beyond the arc as well. All of Vincent’s treys came in the opening period.

Riverton is 8-2 on the season with another trip to Cheyenne looming this Friday when they play Cheyenne East.

Saturday they are back home hosting Cody at 4: 30 pm.

Riverton 9 9 12 20 – 50

Wheatland 4 14 6 10 – 34

Riverton – Jason Vincent (3) 0-0 9, Darrick DeVries 3 3-3 9, Dre’Vin Monroe 2 1-2 5, Brodie Dale 1 0-0 2, Parker Paxton 5 (3) 1-1 20, Nathan Hutchison 2 0-0 4, Hunter Hauck 1-2 1. Totals 13 (6) 6-8 50

Wheatland – Anderson 2 4-4 8, Raser 1 0-0 2, Stetson 1 1-2 3, Hofrock (2) 0-0 6, Hyche 6 3-6 15. Totals 10 (2) 8-12 34

