The traveling trophy went to Riverton Thursday night with a 48-27 win over their Class 3-A rival Lander at Wolverine Gym. The match featured six falls, three decisions, an overtime match ending in a fall, and a pair of forfeit wins by the Wolverines.
“Our kids wrestled hard,” Riverton head coach Bobby Thoman said.
The best match of the dual came at 138 pounds between Lander’s Cody West and Riverton’s Weston McLaughlin.
McLaughlin led at the end of the opening period 4-2, but West tallied a reversal and nearly ended the match with a near fall in the second to take a 7-6 lead. In the final regulation period, McClaughlin tallied another takedown for an 8-7 lead but West escaped and the match went into overtime knotted at 8-8. In the extra period, McLaughlin rolled West on a takedown for a pin at 6:23 of the marathon match.
In other close matches, Hunter Velarde edged Riverton’s Talon Thoman 6-3 in the final match of the dual.
Konnor Frost took a 7-2 decision over Lander’s Kash Carpenter at 106 pounds, and Jordan May of Riverton beat Tres Pickerd 8-2.
Riverton 48 – Lander 27
152: Jayden Bucholtz, RIV over Chad Snyder, LAN Fall 2:59
160: Justin Newberry, RIV Forfeit
170: Gabe Harris, LAN over Tristin Anderson, RIV Fall 1:23
182: Jordan May, RIV over Tres Pickerd, LAN Dec 8-2
195: Juree Harris, RIV Forfeit
220: Parker DeVries, RIV over Wes Dawes, LAN Fall :32
285: Cody Cunningham, LAN over Zaryc Prosser, RIV Fall 3:02
106:Konnor Frost, RIV over Kash Carpenter, LAN Dec 7-2
113: Jon Hernandez, RIV over Kolton Bonenberger, LAN Fall 1:59
120: Ezra Hernandez, RIV over Demitrius Noreiga, LAN Fall 3:57
126: Landon Jones, LAN over Angus Annan, RIV Fall :22
132: Levi Vold, LAN over Landen Withrow, RIV Fall 3:01
138: Weston McClaughlin, RIV over Cody West, LAN Fall 6:23
145: Hunter Velarde, LAN over Talon Thoman, RIV Dec 6-3