The traveling trophy went to Riverton Thursday night with a 48-27 win over their Class 3-A rival Lander at Wolverine Gym. The match featured six falls, three decisions, an overtime match ending in a fall, and a pair of forfeit wins by the Wolverines. Jayden Buchholtz of Riverton and Chad Snyder from Lander squared off in the opening match of the dual at 152 pounds (h/t David Jost}`

“Our kids wrestled hard,” Riverton head coach Bobby Thoman said.

The best match of the dual came at 138 pounds between Lander’s Cody West and Riverton’s Weston McLaughlin.

Lander’s Levi Vold worked to escape from Landen Withrow – {h/t Randy Tucker}

McLaughlin led at the end of the opening period 4-2, but West tallied a reversal and nearly ended the match with a near fall in the second to take a 7-6 lead. In the final regulation period, McClaughlin tallied another takedown for an 8-7 lead but West escaped and the match went into overtime knotted at 8-8. In the extra period, McLaughlin rolled West on a takedown for a pin at 6:23 of the marathon match. Talon Thoman of Riverton tried to break down Lander’s Hunter Velarde at 145 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

In other close matches, Hunter Velarde edged Riverton’s Talon Thoman 6-3 in the final match of the dual. Jon Hernandez tried to turn Lander’s Kolton Bonenberger – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Konnor Frost took a 7-2 decision over Lander’s Kash Carpenter at 106 pounds, and Jordan May of Riverton beat Tres Pickerd 8-2. At 106 pounds Riverton’s Konnor Frost worked from above on Lander’s Kash Carpenter – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton 48 – Lander 27

Jayden Bucholtz of Riverton stepped into Lander’s Chad Snyder for a takedown in the opening match of the night – {h/t Randy Tucker}

152: Jayden Bucholtz, RIV over Chad Snyder, LAN Fall 2:59

160: Justin Newberry, RIV Forfeit

170: Gabe Harris, LAN over Tristin Anderson, RIV Fall 1:23

182: Jordan May, RIV over Tres Pickerd, LAN Dec 8-2

195: Juree Harris, RIV Forfeit Cody Cunningham worked from above on Riverton’s Zaryc Prosser at 285 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

220: Parker DeVries, RIV over Wes Dawes, LAN Fall :32

285: Cody Cunningham, LAN over Zaryc Prosser, RIV Fall 3:02

106:Konnor Frost, RIV over Kash Carpenter, LAN Dec 7-2 Ezra Hernandez of Riverton worked to escape from Lander’s Demetrius Noreiga {h/t David Jost}

113: Jon Hernandez, RIV over Kolton Bonenberger, LAN Fall 1:59

120: Ezra Hernandez, RIV over Demitrius Noreiga, LAN Fall 3:57

126: Landon Jones, LAN over Angus Annan, RIV Fall :22 Lander’s Chad Snyder slammed a cross face on Riverton’s Jayden Bucholtz at 152 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

132: Levi Vold, LAN over Landen Withrow, RIV Fall 3:01

138: Weston McClaughlin, RIV over Cody West, LAN Fall 6:23

145: Hunter Velarde, LAN over Talon Thoman, RIV Dec 6-3