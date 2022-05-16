“Rising to the Challenge”: May 15-21 is National EMS Week

Each year the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) celebrates those who serve on the front lines of emergency medical services. This week, May 15-21, is National EMS Week, with this year’s theme as “Rising to the Challenge”.

Governor Mark Gordon signed the 2022 Emergency Medical Services Week Proclamation, wherein it states that “emergency medical services are a vital public service, and the 3,350 members of Wyoming emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week…it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week.”

According to the Wyoming EMS Association, the proclamation “honors EMS professionals statewide, recognizes the importance of the sacrifice and care that is given, and encourages citizens and communities to recognize and celebrate EMS.” This is the third year the Wyoming EMS Association applied for and obtained the proclamation from the Governor’s office.

According to an April 20 Governor’s office release, emergency medical services have been a focus for Governor Gordon’s Health Task Force and the Wyoming Department of Health. The Legislature supported proposals to help stabilize the system and to pilot projects that regionalize the service to reduce costs and provide additional care.

“One of the key components necessary for Wyoming to have a robust healthcare system is to ensure our first responder system is viable and sustainable,” Governor Gordon said. “It is essential that emergency services be ready to respond when and where the need arises, whether that be in our most rural areas or in our larger communities.”

Additionally, the Governor’s Taskforce and the WDH will be hosting a Listening Session this Tuesday, May 17 for Trauma Region 2 which includes Fremont, Natrona, Carbon, and Converse Counties, and the southern parts of Niobrara and Johnson Counties. The purpose of the session is to seek input and information from service providers and stakeholders about the current operations and challenges to Emergency Medical Services in Wyoming.