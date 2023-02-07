Richard “Dick” Christman

Richard Christman, 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 with his loving wife by his side at Mountain View Living Sheridan VAMC.

Dick was born in Sheldon, ND January 19, 1931 to Edward and Hannah Christman. His childhood was spent on the family farm on the Sheyenne River.

Dick moved to Casper with his brothers Charles and Warren in 1947. He worked for Coca-cola and Natrona Transfer and Standard Oil in Casper

He married Patricia Embrey in 1949. In that union 4 children were born, Ginger, Julie, Richard and Mark. They later divorced.

He married Virginia L Moore in 1965. From this union he help raise Virginia’s 3 children Dave, Dickie and Sherri.

He enlisted in the Army National Guard, he was Btry B, 3/49th Arty SFCE7 and served 15 years. He was also an avid baseball umpire for the Babe Ruth baseball. He enjoyed Baseball all through his life. He went to his Grandchildren’s ball games.

In 1975 he moved to Lander and was the General Manager for Bill Eger Mobil homes and car dealership. He joined the BPOE Elk lodge in Lander. He also played guitar in a band called the Table Mountain Boys with 2 friends Les Lindwurm and Kenny Hough.

Dick always enjoyed talking to people and had a genuine care for others and was always there to help.

He will be missed.

Proceeded in death by his parent’s Ed and Hannah Christman, Brothers Charles, Warren and Reggie, Daughter Julie Jackson, Step son Richard Moore, Step Daughter Sherri VanDer Vliet, Step Grand Daughters Angela and Teresa and Step Grandson Dustin.

He is survived by wife, Virginia of 57 years Daughter Ginger Nelson, Sons Rick (Helen) Christman from Conway SC and Mark (Jennifer) Christman of Casper and Step son Dave(Nancy) Moore of Gooding ID, 11 Grandchildren 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

At this time there will be no services and will be buried at Casper Veteran’s Cemetery.