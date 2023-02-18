Rhyne, Trembly, Truempler Regional Wrestling Champs in Cokeville

It was hard to find a place to stay in Cokeville for the Class 2-A West Regional Wrestling tournament with some teams traveling to Idaho on Thursday night to find lodging. The trip was worth it for three Fremont County wrestlers with Shoshoni, Wind River, and Dubois crowning individual champions. 170-pound regional champion Wyatt Trembly lifted Shohoni’s Warren Fletcher – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Wind River’s Landon Rhyne continued an outstanding season winning the 106-pound division with a second-period pin over Caleb Brown of Big Piney. Dubois wrestler Sammie Cyrus was third in the meet’s lightest weight class. Siller Hess of Dubois rolled Wind River’s Kayden Sixberry at 152 pounds. Hess won 13-2 by major decision – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly moved to 41-1 on the season with a quick 1:27 pin over Jake Schlattman of Greybull/Riverside in the championship match.

Dubois 138 pound wrestler Kaleb Gleim took a ride against Dalton Price of Thermopolis – {h/t Adria Trembly}

The story of the tournament came at 182 pounds where Shoshoni senior Pehton Truempler won his fourth regional wrestling championship, but it wasn’t easy.

Truempler injured his elbow six weeks ago and hadn’t wrestled since early January. He returned to the mat with a vengeance, pinning Kemmerer’s Landon Heaps in the third period for the championship. After his mid-season hiatus, Truempler rolled to 3-0 in the regional all via pins, including a semi-final win over teammate Julian Cabello and is now 18-0 on the season. Daniel Grubb had JD Rodriguez of Lovell in a pinning combination at 132 pouds {h/t Adria Trembly}

In the team standings, Kemmerer was an easy champion with 193.5 points. Wind River was fifth with 120.5 to lead the county teams. Kaleb Gleim of Dubois and Wind River’s Holden Yeates worked on their feet at 138 pounds – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Class 2-A West Regional Wrestling Tournament

Boys Team Scores: 1. Kemmerer 193.5, 2. Big Piney 153.5, 3. Thermopolis 146, 4. Lovell 138, 5. Wind River 120.5, 6. Greybull / Riverside 96, 7. Cokeville 94, 8. Shoshoni 82, 9. Dubois 77, 10. Wyoming Indian 24.5, 11. Rocky Mountain 19

Boys Individual Results:

106: 1. Landon Rhyne, WR, 3. Sammie Cyrus, DUB

Championship match – Landon Rhyne, WR over Caleb Brown, BP Fall 3:50

Third place match – Sammie Cyrus, DUB over Dino Delacruz, LOV Fall 2:53

113: 1. Dominic Sanchez, BP, 4. Ethan Tarango, SHO

Third place match – Austin Christen, KEM over Ethan Tarango, Dec 6-4

120: 1. Loomis Alexander, G/R

126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM, 3. Aidan Mill, WI, 4. Aidan Ruby, WR

Third place match – Aidan Miller, WI over Aidan Ruby, WR Dec 13-8

132: 1. Karl Haslem, KEM, 2. KC Gibson, WR, 3. Wiley Philleo, SHO

Championship Match – Karl Haslem, KEM over KC Gibson, WR TF 5:24 (17-0)

Third place match – Wiley Philleo, SHO over Ethan Crow, THM Dec 7-2

138: 1. Will Spann, LOV, 4. Kaleb Gleim, DUB

Third place match – Colter Price, THM over Kaleb Gleim, DUB Fall 2:29

145: 1. Micah Peterson, COK

152: 1. Riggen Walker, KEM

160: 1. Roedy Farrell, THM

170: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

Championship match – Wyatt Trembly, DUB over Jake Schlattmann, G/R Fall 1:27

182: 1. Pehton Truempler, 3. Julian Cabello, SHO

Championship match – Pehton Truempler, SHO over Landon Heaps, KEM Fall 5:00

Third place match – Julian Cabello, SHO over Ty Strohschein, G/R Fall 2:46

195: 1. Landon Walker, COK, 4. Blake Snyder, WR

Third Place match – Dylan Hagler, KEM, over Blake Snyder, WR Fall 4:23

220: 1. Zane Collins, LOV, 4. Kaden Jones, WR

Third place match – Zack Murphy, BP, over Kaden Jones, WR Fall :39

285: 1. James Love, LOV, 2. Tucker Jensen, WR, 3. Kellen Linnan, SHO

Championship match – James Love, LOV over Tucker Jensen, WR Fall 5:12

Third place match – Kellen Linnan, SHO over Curtis Strohschein, G/R Fall 1:13