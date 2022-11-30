RHS Student of the week: Zach Osborne

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Zach Osborne, a Senior, was nominated by Mrs. Samantha Howerton and Coach/Mr. Jay Dayton saying,”Zach Osborne is an outstanding student athlete. He has been recognized for good sportsmanship awards around the state in swimming. He is a 2nd year captain on the swim team, holds two school records and last year was an all conference swimmer. And he is our leading scorer on the team. He maintains a 4.0 gpa, he works extremely hard in his sport, and he encourages his teammates to do the same. Zach will help in practice organization and is willing to teach the underclassman about the sport. And he welcomes all students into the sport. His teammates look to him for leadership. He leads our team down the positive path. His attitude, character, and leadership make it a joy to coach and impact our team in the best way possible!” – Coach Dayton “Zach has stepped up in his role as Student Body Vice President this year. His leadership was impactful in the ideas he shares with events for our council and school. He is involved in StuCo, FFA, swimming, and soccer. He continues to improve his leadership skills by leading by example. Academic and sports letters and he is involved in NHS.” -Mrs. Howerton

Zach is an exceptional student who has He has lettered in academics as well as swimming, in which he has two All Conference awards.

He is active in Wind River Flywheelers Tractor Club, is a Jr. leader for 4-H camp, shows goats at the Fremont County Fair and has competed at the State Fair in archery for 5 years. He enjoyed rebuilding his Toyota truck during the covid shutdown and enjoys fishing year round. Zach is undecided as to plans after graduation.