RHS Student of the week: Wetu Cloud Horse

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Wetu Cloud Horse was nominated as student of the week by Ms Kyli Yorgason.

“Wetu is a great student to have in class. She is kind, funny, and hardworking. She is good at helping other students thrive in class too. She plays basketball in the winter and works out all year. She presents herself in a respectable way and is someone who other people can look up to. She has a lot of big dreams about extending her education through more schooling and amazing experiences.”

“I’ve received many student-athlete awards, A honor roll, A and B honor roll, Hard Work recognition, Teacher’s choice and Athletic achievement awards throughout my high school journey. I love playing basketball, going to the gym, and hanging out with friends and family when I’m not studying or doing homework. I also love doing art in my freetime and take as many art classes as I can. I’ve entered many art shows and even sold pieces to those who admire my art. After high school my plan is to go to college in New York City and hopefully get accepted into my dream school. (Columbia University) I plan to major in Law, Medical or Business and hopefully explore the world while I’m young.”

Wetu is the daughter of Ashley and Jeremy Hammock.