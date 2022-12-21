RHS Student of the week: Taylorae Kuegeler

Taylorae Kuegeler was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland. “Though she be but little, she is fierce” describes Taylorae. She is hard working, dedicated and beautiful. Taylorae organized and implemented tutoring for NHS this year. She also manages the wrestling team. Taylorae works so hard both in the classroom and out. Though Taylorae is quiet, when she speaks, you listen: this girl is going to set the world on fire.”
Taylorae is involved in NHS, FFA, C.A.N, and manages wrestling. Her hobbies include reading and going to the gym. Taylorae has won multiple recognitions such as lettering in academics and receiving certificates in NTHS, C.A.N. and FFA.
After graduation, Taylorae plans to attend CWC and get her bachelor’s in Early Education.
Taylorae Kuegeler is the daughter of Eric and Chenille Kuegeler