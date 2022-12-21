RHS Student of the week: Taylorae Kuegeler

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Taylorae Kuegeler was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland. “Though she be but little, she is fierce” describes Taylorae. She is hard working, dedicated and beautiful. Taylorae organized and implemented tutoring for NHS this year. She also manages the wrestling team. Taylorae works so hard both in the classroom and out. Though Taylorae is quiet, when she speaks, you listen: this girl is going to set the world on fire.”

Taylorae is involved in NHS, FFA, C.A.N, and manages wrestling. Her hobbies include reading and going to the gym. Taylorae has won multiple recognitions such as lettering in academics and receiving certificates in NTHS, C.A.N. and FFA.

After graduation, Taylorae plans to attend CWC and get her bachelor’s in Early Education.

Taylorae Kuegeler is the daughter of Eric and Chenille Kuegeler