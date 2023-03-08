RHS Student of the week: Taylor Crook

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Taylor Crook was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland:

“This kind and earnest girl is a fabulous student, sister and human. Taylor is the kind of student every teacher loves having in the classroom: interested in learning and dedicated to producing quality work. Taylor is fully invested in her education and wants to be the best person she possibly can be. Plus Taylor is kind to the other students and encouraging to her sister. Taylor traveled with classmates to the East Coast in the spring of 2022 and she was so fun to travel with. Her inquisitive nature made her interested in all things history and her quiet sense of humor made her a joy to travel with.”

Advertisement

“I have made it into 3 honor choirs, and I’ve lettered academically. I am president of choir. I have taken part in speech and debate, cross country, choir, art, Key club, and National Honor Society throughout high-school. I like reading, hiking and painting.” – says Taylor

Taylor is planning to attend Casper College for social work or early education.

Taylor is the daughter of Emily and Lee Crook.