RHS Student of the week: Ruger Stowell

Ruger Stowell was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Ceira Roberts; Mr. Ryan Taylor; Coach Brady Samuelson:
Ceira Roberts “Ruger is focused, hardworking, and unique. He is everyone’s friend and always has a smile on. His leadership skills are evident in the classroom and on the soccer field.”
Ryan Taylor “Ruger is a kind, honest, and genuine individual who always comes to class with a smile. Ruger works hard to perform to the best of his abilities, both in class and on the field. In the future, I know Ruger will make an impact in his community and in the lives he comes into contact with.”
Brady Samuelson: “Ruger is a role model for young students and soccer players. He has an infectious work ethic and demands greatness from himself and his teammates.”
Ruger has received All State in soccer, and is on the honor roll. He participates in NHS, NTHS, soccer.
Outside of school, Ruger enjoys riding dirtbikes, hunting, fishing, and camping.
After graduation, Ruger plans to go to the rigs for the summer before attending CWC to get an engineering degree and play soccer.
Ruger is the son of Joe and Mandy Stowell.