RHS Student of the week: Rueben Luciano Aragon

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Rueben Luciano Aragon was nominated as student of the week by special education staff at RHS:

“The first thing that anybody would notice about Rueben is his spectacular smile. Everyday at school his smile is wide and his eyes sparkle. Those who see him, whether it is the students or the staff, whether it is in the classroom, the bus or in the hallways they will always smile right back to him. His smile is contagious. Then you get the great opportunity to have a conversation with Rueben. He will always share with you how his day is going and ask how your world is going. He is most famous, and I mean famous for his sense of

humor. People will go to his classroom or stop him in the hallways just to listen to

his daily joke. This even includes our Principal. His smile though is just an indication of who he is as a person. Rueben is one of those rare people who is genuinely concerned about his family and friends. If he can help someone he will.

Rueben also strives to be the best student he can be. He obviously excels in his core classes but he has also tried a plethora of classes that are offered at RHS. He has left his mark in auto, weight training, woodworking and beginning acting. Rueben spends part of the day working at McDonald’s. His boss says he is a hard worker and a great leader. Rueben has shown several of his fellow classmates the ropes at McDonald’s when they began their job at McDonalds. We will miss Rueben’s smile but we know Riverton High School is a better place because of him.”

Rueben has received numerous medals through Special Olympics in swimming, bowling, and basketball.

At RHS, he is a peer advisor for our adaptive PE program and an active member of our Unified Sports team that focuses on kids with disabilities. Outside of school, he enjoys playing video games with his friends, hanging out with his dog, Shadow. Reuben also enjoys listening to music while he draws. He helps his family with chores (like shoveling snow, doing laundry, sweeping/mopping the floor) at home.

In the future Rueben would like to continue to work at McDonald’s or find a different job with his uncle.

Rueben is the son of Gina Aragon and the grandson of Edward Aragon.