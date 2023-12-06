More

    RHS Student of the week: Parker Paxton

    County 10
    County 10

    Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

    Parker Paxton was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland:

    “Par-ker, Pax-ton, clap-clap, clap-clap-clap!! This boy is the best! Need a student who always does their work and engages in class?  Parker’s your guy.  Need an athlete who shows up every single time, giving 100% and leading the team?  Parker’s your dude.  Need a peer who has your back? Parker’s your friend.  Parker is an all-around amazing human; this is probably why he has been voted by his peers both as Prom King and Homecoming King. He is a crowd favorite at RHS. Parker is talented and tough.  Parker is hard-working and humble.  Parker also laughs at corny jokes and is happy to be in my class every day.  “

    Advertisement

    Parker is involved in Golf, Basketball, and NHS. He has received 2022-23 Wyoming Boys’ Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, and 4x individual 3A State Champion Golfer.

    After graduation, Parker plans to attend the University of Colorado on a golf scholarship and study business.

    Parker is the son of Curt, Kara, and Amy Paxton

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.