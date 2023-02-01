RHS Student of the week: McAye Fegler

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

McAye Fegler was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Samantha Howerton: “McAye is a leader in our student council and amongst her peers. She is also a model student and Queen of school spirit! She is involved in StuCo, NHS, Basketball and Track. She is currently serving as our Student Body President but everything she is involved in, she leads by example. She was our outstanding Junior Stuco member last year, she has received academic and sports letters and she is involved in NHS.”

McAye has received the “Be The Impact” Award in November and lettered in academics and athletics all four years of high school.

At school McAye is involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, basketball, and track. Outside of school she enjoys spending most of her free time working on her family farm or hanging out with friends and family.

After graduation McAye plans to attend Chadron State College to study physical therapy.

McAye is the daughter of Daryne and Kristi Fegler.