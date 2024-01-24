RHS Student of the week: Maile Williams

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Maile Williams was nominated by Mrs. Margaret Murray and Mrs. Rebecca Pierson:

Mrs. Margaret Murray; “Maile Williams is an invaluable member of the Riverton High School Speech and Debate team. She has a great attitude, is always willing to help out, and makes new members of the team feel welcome.”

Advertisement

Rebecca Pierson; “I am writing to nominate Maile Williams, a remarkable senior at Riverton High School, for the prestigious Senior of the Week recognition. Maile’s outstanding contributions to our school community make her an exemplary candidate for this honor. Maile is known for her vibrant and bubbly personality, which has had a positive impact on everyone around her. Her friendly demeanor and approachability create an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere at Riverton High School. She consistently goes out of her way to make others feel valued and supported. Beyond her amiable nature, Maile has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as the President of the Speech and Debate team. Her dedication to fostering effective communication and critical thinking skills among her peers has not only elevated the team’s performance but has also inspired fellow students to pursue their interests in public speaking. In addition to her role in Speech and Debate, Maile is actively involved in the drama program at Riverton High. Her passion for the arts shines through in her performances, showcasing her versatility and creativity. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, Maile’s commitment to the drama department has significantly enriched the school’s cultural landscape. Maile’s ability to balance academic excellence with her involvement in extracurricular activities is truly commendable.”

Maile is involved in Theater, Choir, and Speech and Debate. Maile says this about receiving awards and honors: “I’ve received four All-State awards (one during my sophomore year, one junior year, and two in my senior year for State Theater) I qualified for National Speech and Debate my sophomore year for World Schools Debate, and attended National Speech and Debate my junior year for extemporaneous debate.”

Outside of school, she participates in swimming, hiking, and reading.

After graduation, Maile plans on majoring in Public History with a concentration on Royal History at the University of Wyoming. She says she would like to eventually work in a museum teaching others about the past.

Advertisement

Maile is the daughter of Jonathan and Krista Williams.