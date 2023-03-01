RHS Student of the week: Kylar Bennett

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Kylar Bennett was nominated as student of the week by Ms. Becca Pierson:

“Kylar Bennett is one of our extraordinary seniors at Riverton High School. Kylar comes with many accolades at Riverton High School. He flies under the radar at times and doesn’t necessarily like the spotlight on him. Week after week he wins 1st place in Policy or Congressional debate for his team. Week after week he cheers his team on and supports them. Kylar has qualified for Nationals for Speech and Debate for three years in a row and is going to try for his fourth year this year. This is something that only a handful of students accomplish around the United States. A few weeks ago I walked by on the bus and I saw him giving another student on the team one of the metals that he had just won. He made light of it saying, “it’s nothing, my teammate hasn’t won anything yet so I just gave him one of my metals.” He is such a wonderful mentor on our team. Kylar wants to be a pilot and it’s the perfect career for him. I have seen him rise from his adversities. He maintains a high GPA and was just accepted into the school of his choice, Rocky Mountain College with a scholarship. I am so proud of this young man and can’t wait to see what he brings to the world.”

Advertisement

Kylar has lettered in SkillsUSA, and participates in Speech and Debate.

Kylar has found a passion in working on vehicles, motors, lawn equipment, and other things he can tinker on. He lives this passion out by helping those in our community when problems arise on their vehicles or lawn equipment and they cannot find or afford local services. He is truly the kid under radar that always finds a smile and a way when crisis arises. He is very active in his church community, Church of Christ, and has developed lifelong supports within the church.

After graduation he will be attending Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana to obtain a Bachelor’s in Aeronautical Science.

Kylar has been raised by his grandparents, Robin and Richard Bennett. With assistance from his aunts, Pennie Frost and Kristie Bennett.

Advertisement