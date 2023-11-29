More

    RHS Student of the week: Kallie Stucki

    Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

    Kallie Stucki was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland:

    “There are not enough adjectives to describe this sweet, sweet child. Kallie is such a hard worker in the classroom and in the activities where she is a member. She may be the most conscientious student I have ever had in English class; Kallie’s writing is always a pleasure to read. This little songbird has a beautiful voice. She is dedicated to FCCLA club and dedicated to doing good in the world. “

    Kallie is involved in Band, FCCLA, and Key club at school. She has lettered in academics and choir, and received a heritage class award during her Junior Year. Outside of school, Kallie enjoys youth group at her church, baking, reading, and art.

    After high school, Kallie says: “I plan to attend Northwest College to get my associates degree. Then I will serve a mission for my church. After my mission I plan to further my education to become an oncologist.

    Kallie is the daughter of Karlo and Tama Stucki.

