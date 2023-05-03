RHS Student of the week: Jordynel Anderson

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Jordynel Anderson was nominated as student of the week by Mr. Ryan Taylor:

“Jordynel is an awesome student and individual! She not only comes to class prepared to tackle the work her teachers have planned, but she comes ready to absorb the information. Jordynel clearly desires to improve her life through education, and she demonstrates her commitment to self-improvement daily with her attentiveness and questioning. Jordynel has a bright future ahead of her. Her kindness, cheerfulness, positivity, and strong academics will make her a valuable employee or business owner. More importantly, though, Jordynel will be a bright spot in her future community and in the lives of those she cares about because she is a genuine individual who wants good for those around her.”

Advertisement

Jordynel participates in volleyball, basketball, and the National Honor Society. She has earned many awards and honors. “I earned an academic letter sophomore, junior, and senior years. I lettered sophomore, junior, and senior year in volleyball and freshman, sophomore, and junior year in basketball. I received all-conference my junior year of volleyball. I also made the all Fremont County team for volleyball. I also received an academic award from the Wyoming Coaches Association my junior year of volleyball.” “I really enjoy anything outdoors!!! I love hunting, hiking, fishing, and going to the lake! I also really enjoy lifting weights and playing volleyball!!”

“After graduating I plan to attend Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. I have committed to play volleyball at NWC as well! I plan to go through NWC’s pre-physical therapy program. I also hope to become a doctor of physical therapy and help those around me live their best life.”

Jordynel is the daughter of Kelly and C.W. Anderson.