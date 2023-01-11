RHS Student of the week: Jordyn Anderson

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Jordyn Anderson was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland: “Jordyn is a bright and shining star at RHS. Academically she is at the top of her class. She is hardworking and dedicated, and not just at school; she works -basically full time- at Famous Footwear after school and during her work release time. Jordyn had a tough junior year, but handled the adversity with grace and poise to come out of the year stronger than ever. Jordyn has a great sense of humor and laughs at all of Kirkland’s jokes.”

Jordyn is lettering in academics and soccer athletics, and maintaining 4.0 gpa. She is involved in varsity girls soccer.

Jordyn likes to be outdoors at the lake or mountain, spend time with her friends and family, travel, and read books.

After graduation, Jordyn says: “I intend to go to college somewhere close to home in Wyoming but undecided on what I’ll major in.”

Jordyn Anderson is the daughter of Tessa and Jason Anderson.