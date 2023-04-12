RHS Student of the week: Jason Vincent

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Jason Vincent was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Ceira Roberts and Coach Beau Sheets:

Mrs. Ceira Roberts: “Jason is determined, enthusiastic, and respectful. He always makes the vibes in the room more positive, and he is an asset to any group or team he is a part of.”

Coach Beau Sheets: “Jason has the heart of a warrior. His quiet, team-first leadership inspires his teammates to perform at the highest levels.”

Jason has lettered academically and in basketball three years. He has participated in Varsity Basketball for three years, second team all-conference and chosen to play in the senior all-star game this summer for the West. Outside of school, Jason enjoys snowboarding, and lifting.

Jason plans to attend a college but has not yet decided which one. He is deciding between a computer science and a dental degree.

Jason is the son of Jay & Connie Vincent.

