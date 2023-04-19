RHS Student of the week: Jackson Hill

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Jackson Hill was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Sam Howerton, Mrs. Annette Benn Thornton, Mrs. Tanya Santee, and Mrs. Linda Griffin:

Mrs. Howerton: “Jackson Hill has been a long standing member of the Riverton High School Student Council and has served in many capacities. His hard work and leadership skills have helped our council and community on numerous occasions. In addition to his StuCo work, Jackson also performs well in the classroom, he was recently awarded the UW Trustees Scholarship. Thank you Jackson for all of your hard work and good luck next year!”

Advertisement

Mrs. Benn Thornton: “Jackson’s intellectual curiosity, exceptional work-ethic, and strong communication skills make him an outstanding candidate to represent the best of the students who will graduate from RHS.”

Mrs. Santee: “Jackson is a true student leader. He serves as the President of the FFA chapter and on the student council, as well as being in NHS and CAN. Additionally, he is a 3-sport athlete, participating in swimming where he earned all state honors twice, football, and soccer. When not participating in a sport, he will be found leading the crowd in the student section. He is an excellent student and has earned multiple honors, both in the classroom and outside of it. In working with Jackson for so many years, most recently as a counselor, I’ve come to know a responsible, outgoing individual who has a positive impact on those around him. He is humble, has been blessed with a serving heart, and takes a genuine interest in making his community a better place, which is evident in his many community service activities.”



Mrs. Griffin: “There’s never been a time, in the six years that I’ve been blessed with Jackson as a student, that he hasn’t put 110% of himself into everything he does. Jackson is an amazing young man.”

Jackson participates in football, swimming, soccer, FFA, Student Council, National Honor Society and CAN. He has lettered academically sophomore, junior, and senior years. He’s also lettered in football, swimming, and soccer. He was one of three sophomore English students of the year.

Advertisement

Outside of school, Jackson is a 4-H member, showing market lambs. He also works on the family farm and at Riverton Aquatic Center.

After high school, Jackson will attend a NOLS Wilderness EMT course and then go to the University of Wyoming this fall to study kinesiology with plans to attend medical school to be a trauma surgeon.

Jackson is the son of Jeremy and Courtney Hill.

Advertisement