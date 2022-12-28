RHS Student of the week: Gracie Johnson

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Gracie Johnson was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland. “This earnest, sweet girl will be greatly missed when she graduates. Gracie’s bubbly, fun-loving outlook on life brings lots of laughter to the classroom. Gracie can entertain anyone with a story from her life, be it choking on chicken, falling over hedges or jumping into the snow. Gracie works hard in the classroom and takes pride in her schoolwork. School spirit is high on Gracie’s list of priorities; she is fully dedicated to spirit days and fully committed, head-to-toe, to the theme for the student section at varsity sporting events.”

Gracie is involved in soccer, currently in NHS (National Honor Society), Student Council, and is the basketball manager. Gracie has lettered academically, and was in this year’s’ prom court.

After graduation, Gracie plans to attend CWC major in art education and one day become an art teacher.

Gracie Johnson is the daughter of Laura and Ryan Johnson.