RHS Student of the week: Elliana Sebring

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Elliana Sebring was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Patricia Thorpe:

“Elli has a kind heart with open ears and an open mind, and is a shining example of moral character from Riverton High School. She is a promising photographer, and enjoys spending time with animals and her family. Elli has made many strides during her time at the high school, including stepping out and taking on leadership support roles as an officer with school clubs. We are grateful to have students who support each other like Elli.”

Elliana is involved in Spectrum and GSA Club. She enjoys photography.

Advertisement

After high school, Elliana will attend CWC for photography.

Elliana is the daughter of Rori Swarthout and Elise Pagnoni.