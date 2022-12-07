RHS Student of the week: Ella Judd

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Ella Judd was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Samantha Howerton and Mrs. Tomi Kirkland. Mrs. Samantha Howerton: “Ella is a hard and consistent worker. She also maintains good grades and successfully plans numerous fun, spirit-filled activities for the RHS student body. She is involved in StuCo, NHS, Basketball and Track. She is currently serving as our Student Body Secretary. She is a leader through her dedication to the numerous activities she’s in and you can also count on her for a good laugh. Academic and sports letters and she’s involved in NHS.” Mrs. Tomi Kirkland: “This charismatic girlie-o can be counted on to complete any task assigned to her. She is as dependable as the sunrise and even more beautiful. Ella’s sense of humor and outlook on life makes her enjoyable to be around at all times. Ella is a varsity athlete and active member of Student Council.”

Ella is actively involved in Basketball, Track, Student Council (currently Student Body Secretary), and the National Honor Society. She has received an Academic letter, lettered in Basketball and Track, and was Homecoming Royalty. Ella works at a guest ranch in Dubois as much as possible, she has fun with her friends and the many activities they come up with. She loves weight lifting and plays basketball in her free time. Ella enjoys outdoor activities, such as kayaking, paddle boarding, and hiking, along with spending time with her family.

After graduation, Ella plans to study dietetics and is undecided on where she will attend college at this time.