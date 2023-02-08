RHS Student of the week: Ava Crowley

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Ava Crowley was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland: “This beautiful young woman is quiet, but powerful. She is a brilliant young mind who works hard in the classroom to improve her writing skills. She is an observer who takes in the discussion around her, formulates her own opinion and then articulates her ideas in a succinct manner. Ava was a welcome addition to the yearbook staff this year. She is witty and hardworking taking on the task of creating the volleyball spread. She also collected and tallied the votes for the senior Hall of Fame categories. Ava’s confidence in herself will bode well for her when she takes on the world after high school.”

Ava has lettered academically and in volleyball.

At school, Ava is involved in Volleyball & Track and Field, and National Honor Society. Outside of school she enjoys spending time outdoors camping and hunting; she also enjoys reading and traveling.

After graduation, Ava plans to attend CWC for a couple of years and then head off to a 4-year college.

Ava is the daughter of Charlie and Laura Crowley.