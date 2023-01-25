RHS Student of the week: Aubree Jevne

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Aubree Jevne was nominated as student of the week by Mr. Daniel McLane: “It is very rare to have students who excel academically but who are also very kind and go out of their way to make RHS a better place, Aubree is one of those students. I have had the pleasure of having Aubree in class both semesters this year, and I am more than impressed by her quality of work and genuine concern for her peers. She has told me she aspires to be a teacher after leaving RHS and I could think of nobody better to enter this profession. Aubree leads by example and is not afraid or ashamed to stand up for what is right.”

Aubree has lettered Academically (3 years), and has an NHS membership. She is actively involved in NHS (National Honor Society, 2 years), Student Council (4 years), Volleyball (lettered 2 years), FCA (Fellow Christian Athletes), CAN (Changing Attitudes Now).

Advertisement

Aubree enjoys weightlifting, spending time outdoors, spending time with friends and family, and getting coffee.

After graduation, Aubree plans to attend CWC to earn her bachelors degree in Elementary Education.

Aubree is the daughter of Troy and Rebecca Jevne.