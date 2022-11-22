RHS Speech & Debate take 1st place in 3A at Green River

(Riverton, WY) – This past weekend at the Green River Speech and Debate Tournament, the Riverton High School Speech & Debate team brought home another first place win in the 3A division. The RHS team was well represented by both Varsity and Novice members of the team.

In Varsity, Kylar Bennett won first place in both Congressional Debate and Policy Debate with his partner Hunter McOmie. In Varsity Humor, Cody Heard placed first, while Ashtin Griffin placed 4th. Cody Heard also placed 4th in Varsity Drama.

The Novice team had several successes as well. Kenadi Gadway and Ethan Stewart placed first in Novice Public Forum debate. Ethan Stewart also placed 5th in Novice Informative. Kenadi Gadway placed 5th in Congressional Debate, with Samuel Pierson taking 2nd place. Samuel Pierson also placed second in Novice policy debate with his partner Julia Moore. Novice Duo team Aquinnah Wiblemo and Aspyn Moss placed first in their event. Aquinnah Wiblemo also placed 1st in Novice Humor, with Sydney Ward placing 3rd. Foreign exchange student from Sweden, Hanna Hofdell, placed 4th in Novice Original Oratory and 6th in Novice Drama.

The team will travel to Casper College next on December 9th and 10th.