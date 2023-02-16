RHS Speech & Debate take 1st in 3A at UW Tournament

The Riverton High School Speech & Debate team claimed another 3A 1st place victory this past weekend, this time at the University of Wyoming Tournament in Laramie.

The RHS team was well represented with Kylar Bennett gleaning 4th place and Ayanna Mejorado in 2nd in Congressional Debate. Cody Heard and Afton Powell took 4th, Jayton Barquin and Adriyanna Potter in 6th and Samanth Houtman and Ashtin Griffin claimed 5th- all in Duo Interpretation. Cody Heard also placed 5th in Humorous Interpretation and Ashtin Griffin took 6th in Humorous Interpretation.

Breaking to the Semifinals were Jayton Barquin in Dramatic Interpretation, Aquinnah Wiblemo for Dramatic Interpretation, Humorous Interpretation and Duo Interpretation with Aspyn Moss. Also in the Semifinals was Samantha Houtman in Dramatic Interpretation, Riley Walker in Informative Speech, and Adriyanna Potter in Program Oral Interpretation.

This coming weekend they’ll represent RHS in Star Valley.