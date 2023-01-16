RHS Speech & Debate place 1st at ‘Worlando Beach 2023’

The Riverton High School Speech & Debate team did it again this past weekend at the Worland High School “Worlando Beach 2023” tournament. In addition to claiming the 3A First Place and First Place overall, the team had an impressive showing from several of its team members.

Riverton had three wins in Duo Interpretation. Aspyn Moss and partner Aquinnah Wiblemo took 1st, Afton Powell & partner Cody Heard took 3rd, and Riley Walker & Maile Williams took 4th. Walker also placed 5th in Informative Speaking and 3rd in Impromptu Speaking. Samantha Houtman & partner Ashtin Griffin made it to the Duo semifinals. Griffin also placed 3rd in Humorous Interpretation, while Houtman placed 3rd. Heard placed 1st overall in Humorous Interpretation and also placed 4th in Drama. Noah Marshall placed 2nd overall in Dramatic Interpretation. Reaching the semi-finals were Adriyanna Potter in Duo with partner Jayton Barquin. Barquin also reached semis in Impromptu. Also making it to the semi-finals were Kailerai Armajo in Informative Speaking and Sydney Ward in Impromptu.

Partners Kylar Bennett and Ayana Mejorado won 1st place in Policy Debate. Bennett also placed 3rd in Congressional Debate and Mejorado placed 6th in Congressional Debate. Riverton’s other CX team, Julia Moore and Samuel Pierson placed 3rd in Policy debate. Sean Smith made it to Super Congress in Congressional Debate.

RHS will be hosting its annual Tournament on February 3rd & 4th and your RHS coaches are asking for the public’s help. Please email us if you are able to help judge. Also, any businesses that are able to donate to the tournament are invited to email Coach Annette Thornton at [email protected], Coach Becca Pierson-Lewis at [email protected], or Coach Margaret Murray at [email protected].