RHS Speech & Debate kicked-off season with several awards

Riverton High School Speech & Debate team competed this past weekend at the Rock Springs Tiger Classic.

Reaching the semi-finals in Novice Impromptu Speaking were Aquinnah Wiblemo, Samuel Pierson, Ethan Stewart and Julia Moore. Other semi-finalists were Alex Watson in Extemporaneous Speaking, Riley Walker in Varsity Impromptu and Brenden Soliz in Novice Original Oratory.

The lengthy list of awards starting with Novice Congressional Debate were Sam Pierson in 4th, Ian Bell in 5th and Jacen Jait in 8th place.

Advertisement

The Novice Duo of Aspyn Moss and Aquinnah Wiblemo took 1st. Aquinnah Wiblemo & Aspyn Moss, they won first place in novice & varsity duo. (h/t Becca Pierson)

Novice Impromptu Speaking was Jayton Barqion in 4th.

Novice Informative Speaking was Ethan Stewart in 2nd.

Novice Original Oratory was Sydney Ward in 2nd.

Advertisement

Varsity Awards were:

In Cross Examination Debate, Kyler Bennett and Hunter McOmie claimed 1st place.

Hunter McOmie won 3rd place overall speaking award in Policy Debate.

Advertisement

Congressional Debate saw Ayana Mejorada place 7th and Kylar Bennett in 4th.

In Duo, Jayton Barquin and Adrianna Potter took 4th place, Riley Walker and Maile Williams took 2nd place and Aspyn Moss and Aquinnah Wiblemo claimed 1st.

Cody Heard took 1st place in Humor.

Advertisement

Kailerai Armajo was 6th and Riley Walker was 2nd in Informative Speaking.

Rock Springs offers a couple of special awards as well. One of these is called the Triple Threat award. The triple threat goes to someone who entered three or more events and does the best in those events. Aquinnah Wiblemo placed first in novice in the Triple Threat award, while Riley Walker placed fifth in Varsity.

Another special award they offer is called the Garrett Melvin award. This award goes to one outstanding senior in Wyoming. Kailerai Armajo was privileged to receive this award.

Riverton was awarded 1st place sweepstakes award in 3A.

They will travel next to Green River on November 18th & 19th.