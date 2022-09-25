RHS Speech, Debate coach inducted into Wyoming Forensics Hall of Fame

(Riverton, WY) – Following a stellar year full of wins in the 2021/22 season and a first place 3-A State finish, Riverton High School (RHS) teacher and Speech and Debate coach Annette Benn Thornton was recently inducted into the Wyoming Forensics Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on the RHS Facebook page on Saturday, September 24.

The Wyoming High School Forensics Association presented the award to Benn Thornton, and aims to “provide a historical and up-to-date, informational database pertaining to Wyoming High School Forensics in a format available to all parties interested in the Speech and Debate community.”

Congratulations Annette, and good luck to the Wolverine Speech and Debate team!