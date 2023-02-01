RHS Speech and Debate placed 1st in 3A at Natrona Mustang Classic

This past weekend the Riverton Speech and Debate Team attended the Natrona Mustang Classic and claimed another tournament victory. In addition to celebrating their overall 3A 1st place win, there were several individual honors that bear mentioning.

Partners Kylar Bennett and Ayana Mejorado took 1st place in Cross Examination Debate. Bennett also placed 4th in Congress and Mejorado placed 5th. Sean Smith broke to Supers in the Semifinals of Congressional Debate. Smith and partner Taylee Olson won 3rd in Public Forum Debate. Olson also placed 4th in Original Oratory.

Humorous Interpretation saw Samantha Houtman take 6th, Aquinna Wiblemo 5th, Sydney Ward 4th, Ashtin Griffin 3rd and Cody Heard 2nd. Noah Marshall took 5th, Sam Houtman 4th and Aquinna Wiblemo 2nd in Dramatic Interpretation. Duo Interpretation had Adrianna Potter and Jayton Barquin in 8th, Maile Williams and Riley Walker in 5th, Samantha Houtman and Ashtin Griffin in 3rd and Cody Heard and Afton Powell claiming 1st and Cody Heard breaking to Semis. Riley Walker earned 2nd in Informative while in Impromptu Speaking, Walker took 8th place, Cody Heard 7th, Maile Williams was 2nd and Ashtin Griffin won 1st with Hanna Hofdel and Jayton Barquin breaking to semis.

This weekend the Wolverines host several of Wyoming’s top Speech & Debate teams. Community volunteers are still welcome to help judge and witness some very talented young leaders of tomorrow. If you are interested in judging, click here.