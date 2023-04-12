RHS Pep Band received WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – A WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award went to the Riverton High School Pep Band last night, April 11 during the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meeting.

The officials of the games choose the Good Sportsmanship Awards, shared Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan.

“These were officials that actually were so impressed with not just how our band sounds and plays but the amazing sportsmanship they have, how they cheer for all the teams, the kindness they show, the respect they show to everybody who’s there even when they’re cheering for their own team. It’s never anything ugly. They represent us so well, and we’re very proud of them.”

Advertisement

Way to go, RHS Pep Band!