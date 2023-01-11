RHS Key Club received Rec Board Volunteers of the Year Award

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Key Club received the Rec Board Volunteers of the Year Award at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting.

“This group participates in so many volunteer events we can’t name them all or we would be here all night,” Board Chair Jody Ray said. “Here are some of the many events they’re part of Coats for Folks, trunk or treat at RHS, Veterans Day breakfast, food drives for RHS food pantry, literacy days, Christmas tree contests at RHS, Knights of Columbus dinner for CES, Books and Breakfast, Denim and Diamonds, Pi Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, Kids Hooked on Fishing and many more.

“Their biggest project is their annual Thanksgiving community dinner. During this event members coordinate and hand out 250 food boxes before Thanksgiving, as well as plan and serve and prepare a prepared meal for 50 families for 50 people on Thanksgiving Day. This is a huge undertaking and is appreciated by so many families in our community. If you’ve never taken time to volunteer for this event, I would encourage you to do so. It’s really a heartwarming experience.

“And for their dedication for our community through their incredible volunteer efforts, we’d like to recognize them as our Fremont County School District #25 volunteer group of the year participants for 2022. Thank you.”

Way to go, RHS Key Club! 🎉