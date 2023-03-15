RHS grad recognized for solo dance performance

(Laramie, WY) – Riverton High School graduate Jackson Ellison is a University of Wyoming Dance Performance Major and performed “The Making of Me,” at the 2023 Northwest Region American College Dance Association Conference last Thursday.

“The Making of Me” is a solo choreographed by UW Assistant Professor of Dance Aaron M. Wood, according to the UW Theatre and Dance Program.

“The solo was then selected to perform in the conference’s final Gala concert (a wonderful recognition), and has now been selected to perform at the National ACDA Festival later this year in Long Beach, CA.”

The three world-renowned dance adjudicators describe the work as:

“This piece asks us to consider the words we use to define ourselves and others. “Choose judiciously.”

Congratulations, Jackson!