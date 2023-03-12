RFD Chief warns of scam callers after receiving call asking for ‘donations’ for firefighters

(Riverton, WY) – A scam caller, claiming to be collecting donations to “help fund firefighters,” is reportedly making the rounds recently, with the Riverton Fire Department (RFD) sharing yesterday on their Facebook page that Chief Jake Blumenshine was on the receiving end of one of these calls.

“Fire Chief Jake Blumenshine received a phone call today from someone with a spoofed number claiming to be collecting donations that “go to helping firefighters with equipment,”” the RFD post states.

“When pressed for more information, the caller stated that “the funds help all firefighters…” When Chief Blumenshine finally identified himself, the caller immediately hung up on him.

“We would like to remind everyone, please don’t give these types of scammers any personal information or money. If you would like to donate to any organization, please reach out to them directly.”