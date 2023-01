Anny Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish today’s 35-mile out-and-back course ahead of Cathy Rivest (2:30:17) and Alix Crittenden (2:33:57). Donny Poulin and Laura Bontrager followed in 4th and 5th places respectively.

Teams faced cold temps (minus 7 degrees to zero), overcast skies, and six miles of switchbacks to start and finish the course. From Lander, they travel to Pinedale.

For complete finishing times, click here.

Check out video highlights from day two in Lander below.