Results of the first Crossroads of Wyoming Speed Trials of the season

(Shoshoni, WY) – Several new records were set on Saturday, May 14th at the Crossroads of Wyoming Speed Trials held in Shoshoni. This is the second year the trials have happened and this was the first one of the season. The next one is scheduled for June 4th.

The fastest car on Saturday was a 2021 Tesla owned by Patrick Lawson, it reached 121 mph in an 1/8 of a mile. They also added a new class – Electric Car Division (EV). Patrick declined the fastest car award.

Awards were given out to the four fastest vehicles, and the People’s Choice Award. There was also an award for the fastest 4-cylinder, which was competitive on Saturday. All three drivers broke the previous record of 78 mph.

Below are the recipients of the awards: h/t Joel Highsmith

Below are the results of the speed trials by class: h/t Joel Highsmith h/t Joel Highsmith

*indicates a new record

Follow the Crossroads of Wyoming Speed Trials Facebook page for the latest updates.