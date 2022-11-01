Resolutions, distributions, change order and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met today, November 1 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

Resolution No. 2022-22 was approved, pending a comment period and public hearing, titled “Vacation of an unnamed unconstructed publicly dedicated road, utility and drainage easement in the Vasco Subdivision.”

Resolution No. 2022-23 was approved titled “A resolution declaring that the Spencer Home Sites Water and Sewer District be dissolved.”

The Martha Petersdorf Hospital Trust distribution for 2022 in the amount of $20,000 was approved as follows: $10,000 (50%) to the Reach Foundation for further distribution to the Riverton Senior Citizens Inc., Sepiternal Society, Inc., Fremont County Hospice and other such institutions or organizations providing medical services or benefits and comforts for older people not otherwise available in the Riverton area as determined by the Reach Foundation; $7,200 (36%) to the Lander Senior Citizens Center; $1,200 (6%) to the High Country Senior Citizens Center; and $1,600 (8%) to the Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center.

Several additional costs were approved for the ARPA-funded paving project taking place at 818 South Federal Boulevard in Riverton. $30,000 to replace a Riverton Valley Irrigation District underground pipe in the southwest corner of the parking lot and a change order from 71 Construction for an additional $65,000 to pave all the way to the curb line instead of the edge of the concrete.

Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie was appointed to fill the vacancy of Fremont County Coroner until January 3, 2023. Click here to read our earlier post.