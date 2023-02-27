Resignations, retirement request and more to come before the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting currently includes four action items, which are as follows:

A recommendation the Board approves the job description for Alternative School Principal as presented.

A recommendation the Board accepts the retirement request of Heidi Olson as an Ashgrove Elementary 3rd Grade Teacher effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Maggie Hill as a Rendezvous 5th Grade Teacher effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year and Slade Becker as an RHS Boys Soccer Coach effective immediately.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Nicholas Fenton as an RHS Assistant Boys Soccer Coach for the 2022-2023 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

