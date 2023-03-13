Resignations, contracts, calendars and more to come before the Riverton School Board on March 14

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include seven action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Culinary Club students to travel to Washington, DC, for the ProStart National Culinary Competition in May 2023.

Advertisement

A recommendation the Board adopts Calendar B calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school year.

A recommendation the Board accepts the awards of $34,000 for the Riverton Aquatic Center and $29,000 for Willow Creek Elementary School from the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board.

A recommendation the Board approves the job description for the Food Service Assistant as presented.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Kami Patik-Polenda as a RMS Academic Interventionist; Dana Fife as an Aspen ELC Social Worker; Martin Corcorran as a RHS Math Teacher; Sarah Fanning as a RMS 8th Grade Life Science Teacher; Jorah Griffith as an RHS and Spur Virtual Academy P.E. / Health Teacher and as an RHS Head Girls Track Coach all effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Advertisement

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Kimberly Lenhardt as a District Instructional Coach/Facilitator and Mark Lenhardt as a RHS Social Studies Teacher & RHS Varsity Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Lucy Brush as an RHS ELA Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

Advertisement