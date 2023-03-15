Resignations, contracts, and more approved by the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School #25 Board of Trustees convened for their meeting on Tuesday, March 14, where they took action on eight items.

The Board approved out-of-state travel for the RHS Culinary Club students. They won State and will now travel to Washington, DC for the ProStart National Culinary Competition in May 2023.

They adopted Calendar B for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

The Board accepted the awards of $34,000 for the Riverton Aquatic Center and $29,000 for Willow Creek Elementary School from the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board.

The Board approved the job description for the Food Service Assistant as presented.

The Board accepted the resignation of Kami Patik-Polenda as a RMS Academic Interventionist; Dana Fife as an Aspen ELC Social Worker; Martin Corcorran as a RHS Math Teacher; Sarah Fanning as a RMS 8th Grade Life Science Teacher; Jorah Griffith as an RHS and Spur Virtual Academy P.E. / Health Teacher and as an RHS Head Girls Track Coach all effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board will offer a contract to Kimberly Lenhardt as a District Instructional Coach/Facilitator and Mark Lenhardt as a RHS Social Studies Teacher & RHS Varsity Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board will offer a contract to Lucy Brush as an RHS ELA Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board will offer a contract to Thomas Jassman as a Riverton High School Principal beginning July 1, 2023, for the 2023-2024 school year.

The entire meeting can be viewed on YouTube here.

