Reproduction Civil War uniforms displayed at Riverton Museum

(Riverton, WY) – During the month of April 2023, the Riverton Museum is graciously displaying reproductions of Civil War uniforms on loan from Karl Falken. He is a living historian who participates in Civil War, Indian War and American Revolution reenactments and other events. He is also a member of the Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea Camp no 2 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (a male heritage society for male descendants of Civil War veterans) and the 11th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry (a reenacting club based at the Ft.

Caspar Museum). The purpose of these organizations is to educate the general public about the overall history and individual contributions made during the Civil War.

Using the uniforms and accouterments provided, Riverton Museum Director, Nathanial Griffee, prepared a display highlighting the histories of local Civil War Veterans. Riverton has two known Civil War Union veterans: Capt. Aaron Buckman and Private Alva Flitcraft. Riverton also has one known Confederate veteran: Private Daniel D. Smothers. The display describes the history of these three veterans who together contributed substantially to the early history and development of Riverton.

“It’s a fascinating exhibit,” commented Mr. Griffee, “that not only showcases the history of the Civil War, but also contains original research about the lives of Riverton’s veterans as they became some of the first homesteaders in and around early Riverton.”

The display will be available for viewing by the general public through the current month. The timing of this is intended to coincide with the dates of the start of the Civil War, April 12th, 1861, and its official end on April 9th, 1865. It was the most costly military conflict in American history to date where an estimated 620,000 soldiers on both sides died of all causes. This is approximately equal to the combined American fatalities from the

Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, and the Korean War! The Civil War was a pivotal event in our nation’s history that preserved the Union, ended the practice of slavery, saw the United States emerge as a world power and ultimately saw veterans’ organizations rise to an influential role in society. This display should be of interest to individuals, families and social studies classes from local schools. h/t Karl Falken h/t Karl Falken